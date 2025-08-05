What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Bentley Systems (BSY) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) to post quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 6.5%. Revenues are expected to be $363.09 million, up 9.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Bentley Systems metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Subscriptions and licenses' to reach $344.96 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Services' will likely reach $19.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Subscriptions' at $334.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Perpetual licenses' will reach $11.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Revenue - YoY growth' stands at 9.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Annualized Recurring Revenues (ARR)' of $1.35 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue - Subscriptions - YoY growth' to come in at 12.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Bentley Systems shares have recorded returns of +4.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BSY will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

