What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About BCE (BCE) Q4 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that BCE (BCE) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 17.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.71 billion, increasing 2.7% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain BCE metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Gross Subscriber Activations - Postpaid' to reach 490,392 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 510,850 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Gross Subscriber Activations - Prepaid' at 163,314 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 169,621 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Gross Subscriber Activations - Total' will likely reach 653,706 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 680,471 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Net Subscriber Activations - Postpaid' will reach 52,029 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 56,550 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Net Subscriber Activations - Total' reaching 49,906 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 51,070 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Postpaid' should come in at 9,577,384 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9,530,436 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Prepaid' to come in at 871,456 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 758,138 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Total' of 10,448,840 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10,288,570 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Blended churn - Prepaid' will reach 5.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Mobile Connected Device Subscribers - Net Subscriber Activations' stands at 95,998 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 100,343 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Mobile Connected Device Subscribers - Subscribers EOP' should arrive at 3,348,552 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3,043,430 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Retail high-speed Internet - Retail net subscriber activations' will reach 25,195 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 34,187 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of BCE have experienced a change of +8.9% in the past month compared to the +1.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BCE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BCE, Inc. (BCE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.