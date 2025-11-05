What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About BCE (BCE) Q3 Earnings

In its upcoming report, BCE (BCE) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share, reflecting a decline of 5.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.35 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.6%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 2.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some BCE metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Gross Subscriber Activations - Postpaid' will reach 350,352 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 374,116 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Wireline voice - Retail residential NAS lines' to reach 1,685,630 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,876,782 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Gross Subscriber Activations - Total' will reach 544,918 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 588,263 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Net Subscriber Activations - Postpaid' at 25,949 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 33,111 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Net Subscriber Activations - Prepaid' should come in at 44,649 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 69,085 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Net Subscriber Activations - Total' will likely reach 70,599 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 102,196 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Postpaid' reaching 9,591,334 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9,473,886 .

The consensus estimate for 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Prepaid' stands at 861,931 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 887,834 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Total' should arrive at 10,453,270 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10,361,720 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Blended churn - Prepaid' of 4.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.7%.

Analysts expect 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Mobile Connected Device Subscribers - Net Subscriber Activations' to come in at 53,955 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 56,216 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Mobile Connected Device Subscribers - Subscribers EOP' will reach 3,230,871 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,943,087 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of BCE have experienced a change of -4.3% in the past month compared to the +1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

BCE, Inc. (BCE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

