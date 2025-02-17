What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Bausch (BHC) Q4 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Bausch Health (BHC) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.12 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 2.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.51 billion, increasing 4.3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Bausch metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Total Bausch + Lomb revenues' should come in at $1.23 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Diversified Products' will reach $252.98 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Total Bausch Health (excl. B+L)' at $1.26 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Salix' reaching $598.47 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Solta Medical' stands at $115.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- International' will likely reach $294.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Bausch + Lomb- Vision Care' to reach $698.94 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Bausch + Lomb- Surgical' to come in at $213.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Diversified Products- Ortho Dermatology' should arrive at $59.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Diversified Products- Dentistry' will reach $23.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of -19% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Diversified Products- Generics' will reach $17.13 million. The estimate points to a change of -38.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Diversified Products- Neuro' of $159.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.3% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, shares of Bausch have returned -17.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Currently, BHC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

