What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Banner (BANR) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Banner (BANR) to post quarterly earnings of $1.41 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.5%. Revenues are expected to be $169.3 million, up 10.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Banner metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net interest margin (tax equivalent)' will reach 4.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Efficiency Ratio' will likely reach 59.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 62.6%.

Analysts expect 'Total non-interest income' to come in at $19.40 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $18.06 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net interest income' of $149.90 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $135.68 million.

Shares of Banner have experienced a change of -6.6% in the past month compared to the +3.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), BANR is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

