What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Banner (BANR) Q2 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Banner (BANR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.14 per share, reflecting a decline of 13.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $149.66 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Banner metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 3.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 64.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 63.2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total non-performing assets' should come in at $33.13 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $28.73 million.

Analysts expect 'Total non-performing loans' to come in at $32.41 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $28.18 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Average interest-earning assets' will likely reach $14.54 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $14.59 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net interest income' at $132.08 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $142.52 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total non-interest income' reaching $17.58 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $8.42 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Net interest income/rate spread (tax equivalent)' to reach $134.05 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $145.44 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Banner here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Banner have returned +13.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. Currently, BANR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free Report: 5 “Whisper” Stocks Poised to Stun Wall Street

Analysts may be seriously underestimating these stocks. When they announce earnings, they could immediately jump +10-20%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Banner Corporation (BANR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.