What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Q4 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Bank of Hawaii (BOH) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.25 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 47.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $182.45 million, increasing 11.8% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Bank of Hawaii metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Non-Performing Assets' will reach $18.17 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $19.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases' stands at $18.05 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $16.64 million.

Analysts expect 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' to come in at $22.09 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $22.13 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Efficiency Ratio' will likely reach 59.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 66.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' at $140.21 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $121.50 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Bank-Owned Life Insurance' should arrive at $3.47 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.28 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Trust and Asset Management' of $12.12 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $12.16 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income' to reach $138.60 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $120.18 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Non-Interest Income' will reach $43.04 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $43.05 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Other non-interest income' reaching $4.27 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $5.55 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Service Charges on Deposit Accounts' should come in at $8.25 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.68 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Fees Exchange and Other Service Charges' will reach $13.83 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $14.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

