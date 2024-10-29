What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Ball (BALL) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ball (BALL) will report quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 4.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.17 billion, exhibiting a decline of 11.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Ball metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Other' will reach $181.17 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Beverage packaging, EMEA' of $948.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Beverage packaging, South America' to reach $491.18 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.4% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Beverage packaging, North and Central America' should arrive at $1.57 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.6% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Comparable operating earnings- Beverage packaging, North and Central America' will reach $214.27 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $196 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Comparable operating earnings- Beverage packaging, South America' should come in at $66.49 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $61 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Comparable operating earnings- Beverage packaging, EMEA' will likely reach $117.82 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $103 million.



Shares of Ball have experienced a change of -4.9% in the past month compared to the +1.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BALL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

