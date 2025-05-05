What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About The AZEK Company (AZEK) Q2 Earnings

The upcoming report from The AZEK Company (AZEK) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, indicating an increase of 12.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $443.6 million, representing an increase of 6% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some The AZEK Company metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Commercial' to reach $15.07 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Residential' of $431.37 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Residential' at $119.21 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $110.39 million.



Shares of The AZEK Company have experienced a change of +8.1% in the past month compared to the +0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AZEK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

