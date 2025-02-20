What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Axon (AXON) Q4 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Axon Enterprise (AXON) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.51 per share, reflecting an increase of 34.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $567.56 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 31.3%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Axon metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Software and Sensors' reaching $350.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +29.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- TASER' will reach $217.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of +34.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Services- Software and Sensors' should arrive at $222.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of +35.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Products- Software and Sensors' to reach $129.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of +21% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Products- TASER' will likely reach $201.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +33.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Services- TASER' stands at $14.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +41.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Products' of $332.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +28.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Services' will reach $233.19 million. The estimate points to a change of +34.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Products- TASER- Extended warranties' at $9.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of +18% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Products- TASER- Other' will reach $6.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of +50.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net sales by Product- Software and Sensors segment- Axon Body' to come in at $74.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of +26.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Annual recurring revenue' should come in at $940.51. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $697 in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Axon here>>>



Shares of Axon have experienced a change of -2.3% in the past month compared to the +2.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AXON is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Axon Enterprise, Inc (AXON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.