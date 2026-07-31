What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Axon (AXON) Q2 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Axon Enterprise (AXON) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.89 per share, reflecting a decline of 10.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $868.35 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 29.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Axon metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Products' at $478.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of +27.2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Software and Services' will reach $390.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +33.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Connected Devices' should come in at $478.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +27.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Services' to reach $390.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +33.5%.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Connected Devices- Platform Solutions' to come in at $99.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of +47.9% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Connected Devices- TASER' stands at $264.77 million. The estimate suggests a change of +22.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Connected Devices- Personal Sensors' will reach $114.91 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +23.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Annual recurring revenue' reaching $1591.58 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1183.00 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted gross margin- Software and Services' should arrive at $299.71 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $230.58 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted gross margin- Connected Devices' will likely reach $244.23 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $192.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Axon shares have recorded returns of -12% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AXON will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Axon Enterprise, Inc (AXON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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