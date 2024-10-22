What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About AutoNation (AN) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that AutoNation (AN) will report quarterly earnings of $4.53 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 18.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $6.76 billion, exhibiting a decline of 1.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some AutoNation metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Other' should arrive at $6.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- New Vehicle' will reach $3.16 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.8%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Used Vehicle' to come in at $2.00 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Parts and service' should come in at $1.23 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Unit sales - Total - Retail' will reach 133,057. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 134,806 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue per Vehicle retailed - New Vehicle' reaching $49,865.59. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $51,174.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue per Vehicle retailed - Used Vehicle' to reach $26,718.89. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $27,926 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross profit per vehicle retailed - Finance and insurance' will reach $2,722.11. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2,741 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Unit sales - Used Vehicle - Retail' at 70,008. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 72,517 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Unit sales - New Vehicle - Retail' stands at 63,049. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 62,289 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross profit per Vehicle retailed - Used Vehicle' will likely reach $1,582.39. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1,746.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross profit per Vehicle retailed - New Vehicle' of $2,781.01. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4,025.



Shares of AutoNation have demonstrated returns of -7.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), AN is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

