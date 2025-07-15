What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Autoliv (ALV) Q2 Earnings

The upcoming report from Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.07 per share, indicating an increase of 10.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.63 billion, representing an increase of 0.8% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Autoliv metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Seatbelt Products and Other' reaching $839.37 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Airbags, Steering Wheels and Other' of $1.76 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Americas' will reach $855.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Europe' to come in at $751.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Asia excl. China' will reach $499.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- China' to reach $488.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Autoliv shares have witnessed a change of +5.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ALV is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

