What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Autodesk (ADSK) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Autodesk (ADSK) will report quarterly earnings of $2.11 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 1.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.56 billion, exhibiting an increase of 10.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Autodesk metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue- Maintenance' will reach $10.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue- Other' will likely reach $99.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue- Subscription' to reach $1.45 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Total subscription and maintenance revenue' should arrive at $1.46 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.4% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenue by product family- M&E (Media and Entertainment)' will reach $76.78 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenue by product family- Other' stands at $27.03 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenue by product family- AEC (Architecture, Engineering and Construction)' at $777.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenue by product family- MFG (Manufacturing)' should come in at $285.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenue by product family- AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT' will reach $397.89 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Billings' reaching $1.47 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.20 billion.



Shares of Autodesk have experienced a change of +7.5% in the past month compared to the +1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ADSK is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

