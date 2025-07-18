What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About AT&T (T) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that AT&T (T) will report quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 10.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $30.53 billion, exhibiting an increase of 2.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain AT&T metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Communications- Business Wireline' will reach $4.33 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Communications- Consumer Wireline' will reach $3.53 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Corporate and Other' of $20.56 million. The estimate suggests a change of -81.6% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Communications- Mobility' will likely reach $21.54 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Consumer Wireline - Broadband Connections - Fiber Broadband Connections' will reach 9.83 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.80 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Consumer Wireline - Fiber Broadband Net Additions' at 239.75 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 239.00 thousand.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Consumer Wireline - Broadband Connections - Non Fiber Broadband Connections' reaching 4.36 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.04 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Consumer Wireline - Broadband Net Additions' should come in at 82.45 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 52.00 thousand.

Analysts forecast 'Mobility Subscribers - Postpaid phone' to reach 73.36 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 71.93 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Mobility Net Additions - Postpaid Phone' should arrive at 319.49 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 419.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Consumer Wireline - Broadband Connections - Broadband' stands at 14.19 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13.84 million.

Analysts expect 'Mobility - Total Mobility Net Additions' to come in at 710.04 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 997.00 thousand.

Over the past month, shares of AT&T have returned -2.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Currently, T carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

