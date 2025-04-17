What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About AT&T (T) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that AT&T (T) will report quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 5.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $30.44 billion, exhibiting an increase of 1.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain AT&T metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Communications- Business Wireline' will reach $4.47 billion. The estimate points to a change of -9.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Communications- Consumer Wireline' to reach $3.46 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Communications- Mobility' should come in at $21.41 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.9% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Total Communications' stands at $29.33 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Consumer Wireline - Fiber Broadband Connections' of 9.59 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8.56 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Consumer Wireline - Fiber Broadband Net Additions' will likely reach 260.36 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 252 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Consumer Wireline - Non Fiber Broadband Connections' to come in at 4.48 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.23 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Mobility Subscribers - Postpaid phone' should arrive at 73.02 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 71.56 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Mobility Net Additions - Postpaid Phone' will reach 266.71 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 349 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Consumer Wireline - Broadband connections - Total' will reach 14.07 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13.78 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Mobility Net Additions' reaching 665.7 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 741 thousand.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Mobility Subscribers' at 118.01 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 114.51 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, AT&T shares have recorded returns of +0.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), T will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

