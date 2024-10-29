What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Ares Management (ARES) Q3 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Ares Management (ARES) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.94 per share, reflecting an increase of 13.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $833.58 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 22.4%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Ares Management metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Financial Details Segments- Other fees' will likely reach $24.73 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +25.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Financial Details Segments- Management fees' should arrive at $756.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Realized Income- Secondaries Group' stands at $27.38 million. The estimate points to a change of +18.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Realized Income- Real Assets Group' should come in at $54.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Total' reaching $289.53 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $247.70 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Credit Group' will reach $206.77 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $167 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Private Equity Group' will reach $12.87 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $19.40 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Real Assets Group' at $43.48 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $40.80 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Secondaries Group' of $21.13 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $17.90 billion.

Analysts forecast 'AUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Total' to reach $463.55 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $394.90 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'AUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Private Equity Group' to come in at $25.55 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $34.30 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'AUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Real Assets Group' will reach $70.43 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $63.90 billion.



Shares of Ares Management have experienced a change of +9.7% in the past month compared to the +1.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ARES is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

