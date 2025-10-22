What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Arch Capital (ACGL) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group (ACGL) will report quarterly earnings of $2.14 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 7.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.8 billion, exhibiting an increase of 9.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Arch Capital metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Net premiums earned- Mortgage Segment' will reach $295.81 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Other underwriting income (loss)' at $34.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of +591.2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Net investment income' will reach $413.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.5% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Net premiums earned- Reinsurance Segment' of $2.08 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Loss Ratio - Total' will reach 58.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 60.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Underwriting Expense Ratio - Mortgage Segment' reaching 16.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 15.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Expense Ratio - Other Operating Expense Ratio' should come in at 9.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8.9% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Combined Ratio - Total' should arrive at 86.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 86.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Underwriting Expense Ratio - Total' to reach 27.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 26.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Loss Ratio - Insurance Segment' stands at 60.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 61.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Underwriting Expense Ratio - Acquisition Expense Ratio - Insurance Segment' will likely reach 18.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 17.4%.

Analysts expect 'Underwriting Expense Ratio - Other Operating Expense Ratio - Insurance Segment' to come in at 14.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 14.1%.

Over the past month, shares of Arch Capital have returned -0.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. Currently, ACGL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.