What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Aramark (ARMK) Q3 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Aramark (ARMK) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 16.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.31 billion, declining 9.2% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Aramark metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- FSS International' reaching $1.24 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- FSS United States' will reach $3.08 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Income- FSS United States' of $146.87 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $128.56 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Income- FSS International' will likely reach $47.49 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $39.61 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Operating Income- FSS United States' will reach $167.30 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $146.83 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted Operating Income- FSS International' to reach $51.31 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $46.06 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Aramark here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Aramark have returned +2.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. Currently, ARMK carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aramark (ARMK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.