What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Aon (AON) Q3 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Aon (AON) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.45 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 5.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.7 billion, increasing 25.3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Aon metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Health Solutions' will reach $831.52 million. The estimate suggests a change of +50.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Wealth Solutions' stands at $458.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +30.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Reinsurance Solutions' to reach $489.59 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Commercial Risk Solutions' at $1.83 billion. The estimate points to a change of +15.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Consolidated - Organic Revenue Growth' will reach 5.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Reinsurance Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth' should come in at 5.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 11% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Wealth Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth' reaching 5.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Commercial Risk Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth' will likely reach 5.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Health Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth' will reach 7.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10% in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Aon have demonstrated returns of +2.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AON is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Aon plc (AON)

