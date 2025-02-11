What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Antero Midstream (AM) Q4 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 4.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $269.66 million, increasing 3.7% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Antero Midstream metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Water Handling- Antero Resources' will reach $57.65 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Gathering and Processing- Antero Resources' will likely reach $231.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Gathering and Processing' stands at $218.89 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Water Handling' to come in at $51.31 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Average Daily Volumes - Low Pressure Gathering' to reach 3,266.05 millions of cubic feet. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3377 millions of cubic feet.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Daily Volumes - High Pressure Gathering' should come in at 3,039.88 millions of cubic feet. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3047 millions of cubic feet.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Daily Volumes - Compression' will reach 3,226.01 millions of cubic feet. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3343 millions of cubic feet.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Daily Volumes - Fresh Water Delivery' should arrive at 82.41 millions of barrels of oil. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 94 millions of barrels of oil in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Daily Volumes - Other fluid handling' will reach 55.08 millions of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 57 millions of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Antero Midstream here>>>



Antero Midstream shares have witnessed a change of +2.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AM is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

