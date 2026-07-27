What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) Q2 Earnings

The upcoming report from Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.09 per share, indicating an increase of 11.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $16.29 billion, representing an increase of 8.6% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Anheuser-Busch Inbev metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Global Export & Holding Companies' should arrive at $159.38 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Middle Americas' of $4.88 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- North America' to reach $3.90 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Asia Pacific' will likely reach $1.60 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- EMEA' reaching $2.64 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Volume in Hectoliters - Middle America' at 39102 thousands of hectoliters. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 38822 thousands of hectoliters.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Volume in Hectoliters - South America' will reach 36814 thousands of hectoliters. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 34199 thousands of hectoliters.

Analysts expect 'Volume in Hectoliters - EMEA' to come in at 23999 thousands of hectoliters. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 24172 thousands of hectoliters in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'AB InBev Worldwide - Total Volume' will reach 144024 thousands of hectoliters. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 143347 thousands of hectoliters in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Volume in Hectoliters - Global Export and Holding Companies' should come in at 74 thousands of hectoliters. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 62 thousands of hectoliters in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Volume in Hectoliters - North America' will reach 21750 thousands of hectoliters. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 22376 thousands of hectoliters.

The consensus estimate for 'Volume in Hectoliters - Asia Pacific' stands at 22284 thousands of hectoliters. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 23716 thousands of hectoliters in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch Inbev have demonstrated returns of -4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BUD is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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