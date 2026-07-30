What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Amgen (AMGN) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Amgen (AMGN) to post quarterly earnings of $5.60 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 7%. Revenues are expected to be $9.45 billion, up 2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Amgen metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Product Sales- BLINCYTO- Total' will likely reach $454.07 million. The estimate indicates a change of +18.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Product Sales- KYPROLIS- Total' will reach $361.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Product Sales- Repatha- Total' to reach $904.39 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +29.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Product Sales- XGEVA- Total' should come in at $353.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of -33.5% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Product Sales- BLINCYTO- U.S.' of $293.34 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Product Sales- KYPROLIS- ROW' stands at $132.16 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Product Sales- Repatha- U.S.' will reach $486.12 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +34.7%.

Analysts expect 'Product Sales- Repatha- ROW' to come in at $418.75 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +25%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Product Sales- BLINCYTO- ROW' reaching $158.94 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +39.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Product Sales- KYPROLIS- U.S.' will reach $234.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Product Sales- XGEVA- ROW' should arrive at $140.78 million. The estimate points to a change of -23.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Product Sales- XGEVA- U.S.' at $208.92 million. The estimate points to a change of -39.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, Amgen shares have recorded returns of +7.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AMGN will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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