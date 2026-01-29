What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Ametek (AME) Q4 Earnings

The upcoming report from Ametek (AME) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.94 per share, indicating an increase of 3.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.95 billion, representing an increase of 10.5% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Ametek metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Electronic Instruments' will likely reach $1.34 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Electro mechanical' reaching $603.75 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Income- Electronic Instruments' at $398.70 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $386.65 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Income- Electromechanical' will reach $139.63 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $111.19 million.

Shares of Ametek have demonstrated returns of +8.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change.

