What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Ameriprise (AMP) Q2 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $9.00 per share, reflecting an increase of 5.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.34 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 2.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Ameriprise metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Net investment income' will likely reach $841.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Premiums, policy and contract charges' will reach $377.17 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Distribution fees' should come in at $522.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Other revenues' reaching $137.12 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Management and financial advice fees' at $2.60 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Assets Under Management' stands at $1.17 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.13 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Assets Under Administration' should arrive at $323.15 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $298.47 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total assets Under Management and Administration' will reach $1.49 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Assets Under Management - Asset Management AUM' of $631.29 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $641.88 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'AWM - Total Wrap Accounts - Total wrap ending assets' will reach $586.14 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $534.99 billion.

Analysts expect 'Total Assets Under Management - Advice & Wealth Management AUM' to come in at $586.28 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $531.27 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'AWM - Total Client Assets (at period end)' to reach $1056.65 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $972.14 billion in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Ameriprise shares have recorded returns of +6.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AMP will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

