What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About American International Group (AIG) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that American International Group (AIG) will report quarterly earnings of $1.90 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 62.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $6.89 billion, exhibiting an increase of 4.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some American International Group metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Total net investment income' reaching $1.01 billion. The estimate points to a change of -8.4% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'General Insurance- North America Commercial- Net premiums earned' will reach $2.16 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'General Insurance- International Commercial- Net premiums earned' will reach $2.19 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'General Insurance- Net investment income' should come in at $901.53 million. The estimate points to a change of +22.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'General Insurance - North America Commercial - Loss ratio' stands at 65.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 71.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'General Insurance - International Commercial - Combined ratio' at 87.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 88.2% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'General Insurance - North America Commercial - Combined ratio' will likely reach 88.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 93.9% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'General Insurance - International Commercial - Expense ratio' to come in at 30.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 30.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'General Insurance - Loss ratio' should arrive at 59.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 65.3% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'General Insurance - Expense ratio' to reach 30.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 30.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'General Insurance - Combined ratio' of 90.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 95.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'General Insurance - International Commercial - Loss ratio' will reach 57.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 57.4%.

Over the past month, American International Group shares have recorded returns of -1.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AIG will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.