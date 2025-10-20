What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About American Airlines (AAL) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Airlines (AAL) will report quarterly loss of -$0.27 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 190%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $13.63 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 0.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 20.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some American Airlines metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Passenger' should come in at $12.41 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Other' reaching $1.01 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Cargo' will reach $209.85 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items and fuel - Total' to come in at N/A. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total revenue per ASM - Total' should arrive at N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Passenger load factor (percent) - Total' to reach 85.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 86.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Passenger revenue per ASM - Total' of N/A. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of N/A.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Available seat miles - Total' will reach 77.37 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 75.67 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items - Total' will reach N/A. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Yield - Total' at N/A. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of N/A.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue passenger miles - Total' will likely reach 66.04 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 65.50 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Fuel consumption - Total' stands at 1166 millions of gallons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1147 millions of gallons in the same quarter last year.

American Airlines shares have witnessed a change of -4.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AAL is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

