What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About American Airlines (AAL) Q2 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that American Airlines (AAL) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 96.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $16.7 billion, increasing 16% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1022.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific American Airlines metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Passenger' will reach $15.25 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +16.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Other' to reach $1.20 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +13.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Cargo' will reach $219.72 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items and fuel - Total' should arrive at N/A. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of N/A.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items - Total' at N/A. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of N/A.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Passenger load factor (percent) - Total' will likely reach 84.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 84.7%.

Analysts expect 'Passenger revenue per ASM - Total' to come in at N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total revenue per ASM - Total' reaching N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Available seat miles - Total' stands at 81.56 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 77.64 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Yield - Total' will reach N/A. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of N/A.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Fuel consumption - Total' should come in at 1223 millions of gallons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1163 millions of gallons in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue passenger miles - Total' of 69.21 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 65.76 billion.

Over the past month, shares of American Airlines have returned -6.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Currently, AAL carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.