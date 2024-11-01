What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Ameren (AEE) Q3 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Ameren (AEE) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.93 per share, reflecting an increase of 3.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.21 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 12.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Ameren metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'External revenues- Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution' at $577.21 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'External revenues- Ameren Illinois Natural Gas' of $126.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Electric Revenues- Ameren Missouri- Total' will reach $1.21 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Electric Revenues- Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution- Total' will reach $644.44 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Revenues- Natural gas' will reach $157.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Gas Revenues- Ameren Missouri' stands at $21.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gas Revenues- Ameren Illinois Natural Gas' reaching $136.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Revenues- Electric' to reach $2.00 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.9%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Electric Revenues- Ameren Transmission- Total' should arrive at $233.67 million. The estimate points to a change of +24.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Electric Sales - Ameren Total' should come in at 19,067.47 GWh. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 19,098 GWh.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Income- Ameren Missouri' will likely reach $515.87 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $419 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Ameren have returned -1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% change. Currently, AEE carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

