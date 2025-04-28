What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Amazon (AMZN) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Amazon (AMZN) to post quarterly earnings of $1.35 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 19.5%. Revenues are expected to be $154.56 billion, up 7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 4.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Amazon metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- AWS' to reach $29.31 billion. The estimate points to a change of +17.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Physical stores' reaching $5.42 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Online stores' will reach $56.72 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Subscription services' at $11.51 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Advertising services' will reach $13.67 billion. The estimate points to a change of +15.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Third-party seller services' will reach $36.61 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- International' stands at $32.40 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Subscription services Y/Y Change' should arrive at 8.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Third-party seller services Y/Y Change' should come in at 5.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 16% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Online stores Y/Y Change' to come in at 3.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Headcount - Total' will likely reach 1,596,106. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,521,000 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'WW shipping costs' of $23.01 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $21.83 billion in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Amazon here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Amazon have returned -1.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.3% change. Currently, AMZN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

