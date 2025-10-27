What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Altria (MO) Q3 Earnings

The upcoming report from Altria (MO) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.44 per share, indicating an increase of 4.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $5.32 billion, representing a decline of 0.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Altria metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues net of excise taxes- Oral tobacco products' to come in at $713.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues net of excise taxes- Smokeable Products' will likely reach $4.64 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Income (Loss)/ Reported OCI- Oral tobacco products' should arrive at $486.18 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $464.00 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted OCI- Smokeable Products' should come in at $3.00 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.94 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Altria shares have witnessed a change of -1.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), MO is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

Altria Group, Inc. (MO)

