What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Ally Financial (ALLY) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ally Financial (ALLY) will report quarterly earnings of $0.55 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 33.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.06 billion, exhibiting an increase of 4.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 14.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Ally Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gain on mortgage and automotive loans, net' will likely reach $5.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +42.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net financing revenue' reaching $1.51 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Total other revenue' to reach $552.07 million. The estimate points to a change of +26.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Insurance premiums and service revenue earned' will reach $344.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total financing revenue and other interest income' of $3.61 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Other income, net of losses' at $158.44 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net interest margin (as reported)' stands at 3.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.2% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should come in at 58.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 62.6% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total interest-earning assets (Average Balances)' should arrive at $183.70 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $187.92 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Non-performing loans (NPLs)' will reach $1.23 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.50 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Capital Ratio' will reach 12.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12.5%.

Analysts expect 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' to come in at 10.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10.7% in the same quarter last year.



