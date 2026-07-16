What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Ally Financial (ALLY) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Ally Financial (ALLY) to post quarterly earnings of $1.24 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 25.3%. Revenues are expected to be $2.21 billion, up 6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Ally Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net financing revenue' at $1.66 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Insurance premiums and service revenue earned' will reach $366.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.2%.

Analysts expect 'Total other revenue' to come in at $553.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net interest margin (as reported)' stands at 3.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.4% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Book value per share' to reach $44.56 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $39.71 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total interest-earning assets (Average Balances)' reaching $188.16 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $178.06 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency Ratio' of 53.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 60.6% in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Ally Financial have experienced a change of +1.9% in the past month compared to the +0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ALLY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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