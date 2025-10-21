What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Allegion (ALLE) Q3 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Allegion (ALLE) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.21 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 2.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.04 billion, increasing 7.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 3.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Allegion metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- Allegion International' will reach $210.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Allegion Americas' should come in at $825.69 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Operating Income- Allegion Americas' will reach $246.16 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $231.10 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Operating Income- Allegion International' at $28.12 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $25.20 million.

Shares of Allegion have experienced a change of +0.1% in the past month compared to the +1.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ALLE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

