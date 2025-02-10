What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Alkermes (ALKS) Q4 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Alkermes (ALKS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.80 per share, reflecting an increase of 66.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $379.12 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.4%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 3.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Alkermes metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Manufacturing and Royalty revenues' stands at $99.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of -26.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Product sales, net' will likely reach $280.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Proprietary Sales- ARISTADA' at $92.56 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Proprietary Sales- LYBALVI' will reach $78.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +39.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Proprietary Sales- VIVITROL' should come in at $107.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Manufacturing and Royalty Revenues- Other' to come in at $17.34 million. The estimate points to a change of -15.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Key Commercial Product Revenues- VUMERITY' should arrive at $33.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Manufacturing and Royalty Revenues- Long-acting INVEGA products' reaching $38.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of -49.2% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, Alkermes shares have recorded returns of +12.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), ALKS will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

