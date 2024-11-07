What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Alcon (ALC) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alcon (ALC) will report quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 9.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.45 billion, exhibiting an increase of 6.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Alcon metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Total Surgical' stands at $1.34 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Total Vision care' should arrive at $1.10 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Total Surgical- Consumables' will reach $700.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Total Surgical- Equipment/other' at $216.17 million. The estimate points to a change of +1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Total Vision Care- Contact lenses' to come in at $664.88 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Total Vision Care- Ocular health' reaching $438.87 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Total Surgical- Implantables' of $426.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales by region- International' will reach $1.34 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.3%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Alcon here>>>



Over the past month, Alcon shares have recorded returns of -5.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ALC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free Today: Profiting from The Future’s Brightest Energy Source

The demand for electricity is growing exponentially. At the same time, we’re working to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels like oil and natural gas. Nuclear energy is an ideal replacement.

Leaders from the US and 21 other countries recently committed to TRIPLING the world’s nuclear energy capacities. This aggressive transition could mean tremendous profits for nuclear-related stocks – and investors who get in on the action early enough.

Our urgent report, Atomic Opportunity: Nuclear Energy's Comeback, explores the key players and technologies driving this opportunity, including 3 standout stocks poised to benefit the most.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Alcon (ALC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.