What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Alcoa (AA) Q1 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Alcoa (AA) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.45 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 32.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.39 billion, increasing 0.6% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 49.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Alcoa metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Total sales- Alumina' to reach $1.07 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -50.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total sales- Aluminum' reaching $2.67 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +40%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Third-party sales- Other' will likely reach $9.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +80% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Third-party sales- Bauxite' will reach $104.69 million. The estimate points to a change of -56.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Average realized third-party price per metric ton of alumina' stands at $317.52 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $575.00 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average realized third-party price per metric ton of aluminum' at $4266.65 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3213.00 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Average cost per metric ton of aluminum shipped' to come in at $2787.93 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2775.00 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Third-party alumina shipments in Tons' of 1898 thousands metric tons. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2105 thousands metric tons in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Alumina production in Tons' should come in at 2388 thousands metric tons. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2355 thousands metric tons.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Aluminum production in Tons' should arrive at 585 thousands metric tons. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 564 thousands metric tons.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Bauxite production in Tons' will reach 9 millions of metric ton. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10 millions of metric ton in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Intersegment Alumina Shipments' will reach 1067 thousands metric tons. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1093 thousands metric tons.

Shares of Alcoa have demonstrated returns of +14.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), AA is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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