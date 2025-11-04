What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Q3 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Akamai Technologies (AKAM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.64 per share, reflecting an increase of 3.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.04 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Akamai Technologies metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Security' will reach $569.75 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Compute' will likely reach $188.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Delivery' will reach $285.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Shares of Akamai Technologies have demonstrated returns of -5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), AKAM is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

