What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Airbnb (ABNB) Q1 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 39% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.26 billion, increasing 5.6% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Airbnb metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross Booking Value' stands at $24.62 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $22.90 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Nights and Experiences Booked' to reach 143.87 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 132.6 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross Booking Value per Night and Experience Booked (ADR)' will likely reach $171.01. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $172.80.



Over the past month, Airbnb shares have recorded returns of +1.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ABNB will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

