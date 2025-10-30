What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Aflac (AFL) Q3 Earnings

The upcoming report from Aflac (AFL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.80 per share, indicating a decline of 16.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.49 billion, representing an increase of 52.2% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Aflac metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other income (loss)' should come in at $29.20 million. The estimate points to a change of +27% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Net investment income' will reach $983.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Total net earned premiums' will reach $3.41 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Total adjusted revenues- Corporate and other' to reach $336.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +49.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan' reaching $2.43 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan- Total net earned premiums' will reach $1.73 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan- Net investment income' to come in at $698.88 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Total adjusted revenues- Aflac U.S.- Other income' stands at $16.33 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Benefit /Premium - Aflac Japan' should arrive at 64.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 41.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Adjusted Expenses/Total Adjusted Revenue - Aflac U.S.' at 38.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 38.0%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Benefit /Premium - Aflac U.S.' of 47.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 47.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Adjusted Expenses/Total Adjusted Revenue - Aflac Japan' will likely reach 20.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 20.0%.

Over the past month, Aflac shares have recorded returns of -4.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AFL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL)

