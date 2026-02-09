What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About AEP (AEP) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Electric Power (AEP) will report quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 7.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $5.23 billion, exhibiting an increase of 11.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some AEP metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Revenues- Generation & Marketing' should come in at $458.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Total Revenues- Transmission and Distribution Utilities' to reach $1.58 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12%.

Analysts expect 'Total Revenues- Vertically Integrated Utilities' to come in at $3.10 billion. The estimate points to a change of +13.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Revenues- AEP Transmission Holdco' will reach $525.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- Vertically Integrated Utilities' at $355.86 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $275.50 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- Transmission & Distribution Utilities' will likely reach $182.61 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $191.30 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- Generation & Marketing' will reach $9.93 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $30.20 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)- AEP Transmission Holdco' stands at $181.05 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $166.30 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of AEP have demonstrated returns of +3.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AEP is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

