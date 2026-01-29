What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About ADM (ADM) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) to post quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 27.2%. Revenues are expected to be $22.31 billion, up 3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 22.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain ADM metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Carbohydrate Solutions' will likely reach $2.61 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -4.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Other Business' to come in at $104.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues from external customers- Nutrition- Animal Nutrition' at $894.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Nutrition' should arrive at $1.85 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Ag Services and Oilseeds' reaching $17.70 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues from external customers- Carbohydrate Solutions- Vantage Corn Processors' will reach $733.17 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues from external customers- Ag Services and Oilseeds- Crushing' to reach $3.03 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues from external customers- Ag Services and Oilseeds- Refined Products and Other' stands at $2.83 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues from external customers- Carbohydrate Solutions- Starches and Sweeteners' of $1.88 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -7.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues from external customers- Nutrition- Human Nutrition' should come in at $956.40 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues from external customers- Ag Services and Oilseeds- Ag Services' will reach $11.84 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Processed volumes - Oilseeds' will reach 9181 thousands metric tons. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9050 thousands metric tons.

Over the past month, shares of ADM have returned +17.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. Currently, ADM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

