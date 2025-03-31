What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Acuity Brands (AYI) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Acuity Brands (AYI) will report quarterly earnings of $3.67 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 8.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.03 billion, exhibiting an increase of 13.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Acuity Brands metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG)' reaching $172.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of +152.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Acuity Brands Lighting (ABL)' will reach $861.87 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted operating profit- Intelligent Spaces Group' stands at $25.60 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $14.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted operating profit- Acuity Brands Lighting' at $148.14 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $136.40 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Acuity Brands here>>>



Shares of Acuity Brands have experienced a change of -11.8% in the past month compared to the -6.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AYI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.