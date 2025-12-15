What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Accenture (ACN) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Accenture (ACN) to post quarterly earnings of $3.74 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 4.2%. Revenues are expected to be $18.56 billion, up 4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Accenture metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Type of Work- Consulting' will reach $9.42 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Type of Work- Managed Services' of $9.08 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Industry Groups- Product' should come in at $5.68 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.7% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Industry Groups- Health & Public Service' will likely reach $3.98 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Industry Groups- Financial services' will reach $3.37 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Industry Groups- Communications, Media & Technology' to reach $3.03 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Industry Groups- Resources' will reach $2.54 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.8% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- EMEA' at $6.85 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'New Bookings - Total' stands at $19.66 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $18.70 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'New Bookings - Managed Services' reaching $10.25 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $9.48 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'New Bookings - Consulting' should arrive at $9.41 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $9.22 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Accenture shares have witnessed a change of +10.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ACN is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Accenture PLC (ACN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.