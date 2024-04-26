What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Yum (YUM) Q1 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Yum Brands (YUM) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.20 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 13.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.72 billion, increasing 4.6% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Yum metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services' will reach $421.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Franchise and property revenues' reaching $803.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Company sales' stands at $499.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- KFC Division - Franchise contributions for advertising and other services' to reach $170.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'System same-store sales - Pizza Hut Division - YoY change' will reach -2.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'System same-store sales - KFC Division - YoY change' will reach 1.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9%.

Analysts expect 'System same-store sales - Taco Bell Division - YoY change' to come in at 2.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of restaurants - Franchise & License - KFC Division' should come in at 29,911. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 27,785 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total restaurants - Taco Bell Division' of 8,631. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8,276.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of restaurants - Company-owned - Taco Bell Division' at 484. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 470.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of restaurants - Franchise & License - Taco Bell Division' will likely reach 8,147. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7,806 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total restaurants - Pizza Hut Division' should arrive at 19,937. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 19,046.



Shares of Yum have experienced a change of +2.1% in the past month compared to the -3.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), YUM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

