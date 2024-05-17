What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Q1 Earnings

The upcoming report from Williams-Sonoma (WSM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.78 per share, indicating an increase of 5.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.65 billion, representing a decrease of 5.8% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Williams-Sonoma metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Pottery Barn' will reach $714.33 million. The estimate points to a change of -7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Williams-Sonoma' stands at $237.76 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Other' will reach $60.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of -23.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- West Elm' should come in at $418.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Pottery Barn Kids and Teen' will likely reach $206.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of stores - Pottery Barn Kids' of 46. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 46.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores - Pottery Barn' at 183. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 188 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Number of stores - West Elm' to come in at 121. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 123 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Number of stores - Williams-Sonoma' to reach 155. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 165 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of stores - Rejuvenation' will reach 11. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Total' should arrive at 517. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 531.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of stores opened - Total' reaching 5. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.



View all Key Company Metrics for Williams-Sonoma here>>>



Williams-Sonoma shares have witnessed a change of +12% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WSM is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.