What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Watts Water (WTS) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Watts Water (WTS) to post quarterly earnings of $2.11 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 9.9%. Revenues are expected to be $551.6 million, up 16.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Watts Water metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' should come in at $124.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' will reach $400.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of +23.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- APMEA' reaching $29.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +45.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating income / (loss)- Europe' will reach $16.90 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $19.20 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating income / (loss)- Americas' stands at $87.40 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $72.50 million.

Analysts forecast 'Operating income / (loss)- APMEA' to reach $4.65 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $4 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Watts Water shares have recorded returns of -0.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), WTS will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

