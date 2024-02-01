What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Waters (WAT) Q4 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Waters (WAT) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.56 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 7.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $813.73 million, declining 5.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Waters metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Water Division' will likely reach $724.69 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- TA Division' of $87.89 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -15.3%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales-Markets-Pharmaceutical' to come in at $475.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales-Markets-Industrial' reaching $244.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales-Markets-Academic & Government' will reach $96.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Service net sales- TA service' will reach $23.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Service sales' should come in at $272.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Product Net Sales- Waters instrument systems' to reach $324.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -15.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Product Net Sales- Chemistry consumables' will reach $144.95 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Product Net Sales- TA instrument systems' should arrive at $69.64 million. The estimate points to a change of -11% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Service net sales- Waters service' stands at $249.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Product sales' at $538.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10.6% year over year.



Shares of Waters have demonstrated returns of +3.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WAT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

