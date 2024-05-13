What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Walmart (WMT) Q1 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Walmart (WMT) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share, reflecting an increase of 6.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $159.17 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Walmart metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Membership and other income' at $1.37 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Walmart U.S.' to reach $107.76 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Net Sales' will reach $157.87 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Walmart International' should arrive at $28.90 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Walmart U.S. - Without Fuel Impact' will reach 3.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Reported Sales Growth (YoY change) - Walmart International' stands at 8.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 12% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Sam's Club - Without Fuel Impact' will reach 3.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Total U.S. - Without Fuel Impact' to come in at 3.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net square footage - Total' should come in at 1,053.65 Msq ft. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,051.16 Msq ft.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net square footage - Sam's Club' will likely reach 80.45 Msq ft. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 80.2 Msq ft.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Sam's Club - With Fuel Impact' reaching 3.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.2% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Walmart U.S. - With Fuel Impact' of 2.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Walmart shares have recorded returns of +0.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WMT will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

