What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Ultragenyx (RARE) Q4 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Ultragenyx (RARE) will announce quarterly loss of $1.65 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 23.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $122.71 million, increasing 18.7% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Ultragenyx metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Product sales- Mepsevii' to come in at $7.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of +55.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Product sales- Dojolvi' will reach $21.99 million. The estimate points to a change of +34% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Product sales' reaching $54.69 million. The estimate suggests a change of +89.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Non-cash collaboration royalty revenue' stands at $72.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1101.9%.



Ultragenyx shares have witnessed a change of +2.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RARE is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

